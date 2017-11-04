Leslie Huff for Olympia School Board District 3

This is a year of change for Olympia public schools, with a new superintendent and 3 of 5 School Board seats up for election. I have worked with Leslie Huff as a parent in my classroom at ORLA and can personally attest that she will serve us all well as School Board Representative for District 3. Leslie has been an incredibly active parent in my classroom. From teaching Japanese and organizing our Arts Walk to raising hundreds of dollars for our resource library and presiding over the PTA, Leslie has always been the first to offer support.
Beyond her boots on the ground parent leadership, Leslie has worked in many educational settings for the past 15 years. She trained teachers, developed curriculum, and wrote educational policy. She knows the systems and the players, and has a clear set of priorities when it comes to our children. As a teacher who spends more than two weeks giving mandated tests, I support Leslie’s commitment to reexamine how we design and use standardized tests, putting an emphasis on assessment as a tool to improve education and culling other tests.
I have seen otherwise marginalized students thrive in alternative learning environments, and I am excited by Leslie’s commitment to supporting and expanding our innovative programs, making sure every kind of learner has a place to succeed. Leslie will engage all members of our community in the decisions to be made, understanding that it takes all of us to make our schools and kids stronger.
