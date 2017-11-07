Letters to the Editor

Small businesses can finally offer insurance like large corporations

By Larry Johnson

Olympia

November 07, 2017 3:59 PM

Large employers have long been able to drive down health insurance costs by negotiating rates with multiple local and nation-wide carriers. Now, finally small employers can compete on coverage and price with the likes of Boeing and Microsoft due to President Trump’s recent executive order allowing small employers to join associations with other small employers to increase purchasing leverage.

What a great deal for small employers everywhere! Thank you, President Trump and Senator Rand Paul!

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Seahawks QB Russell Wilson says after Sunday his body usually doesn't feel normal till Thursday

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson says after Sunday his body usually doesn't feel normal till Thursday

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson says after Sunday his body usually doesn't feel normal till Thursday 1:59

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson says after Sunday his body usually doesn't feel normal till Thursday
A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service 1:38

A look at Amazon Key, a new in-home delivery service
Huskies DL Vea talks improvement and Bryce Love 0:48

Huskies DL Vea talks improvement and Bryce Love

View More Video