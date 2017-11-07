The true cost of caring for goats

I have been following the story of the Lattins and their goats. I am shocked and disappointed by the response of our county prosecutor who hastily decided the Lattin family had neglected their goats in a criminal manner and, as a result, seized the goats back in June. So now we, as taxpayers, get to spend, oh what, $500,000 to take an upstanding member of our community to court over alleged neglect of their animals?
Clearly, the county prosecutor’s office has a lot of time on their hands with nothing to do. The question is, “Does this make sense what the prosecutor is doing?” The answer is no; this case does not make sense. Clearly, the Lattins have invited everyone to come and visit their farm business and they are not hiding anything. It is interesting that the prosecutor had hidden the goats and for a long time would not let them be seen by an independent veterinarian. When they were finally forced to allow a veterinarian to check the goats (three months after seizure), he found that the goats health had declined significantly while in the possession of Thurston County. Health concerns included underweight goats, inadequate vaccination, lack of separation, and more.
I wonder: what is the purpose of the charges? I find that the attempt to seriously damage the reputation of a wonderful family and their great place of business that many people love is abhorrent.
Comments