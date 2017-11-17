Civil War revisionism from the White House

Confederate statues: what to do with them? General Kelly of the White House just said about the statue of Lee: “Robert E. Lee was an honorable man who gave up his county to fight for his state. The lack of an ability to compromise led to the Civil War. Men and women of good faith on both sides made their stand,” echoing Trump’s comments about Charlottesville.
Lee’s choice of deadly secession is the definition of treason. Kelly’s also blaming the North for the War? What compromise would he want? Keep SOME slaves? Would he have us compromise with Hitler to avoid war? Britain did, and how did that work out? Let Putin take Finland to appease the bully? Should one compromise with a rapist to avoid violence?
News flash, Kelly: there were attempts to compromise around slavery, including the 3/5, Missouri, and 1850 Compromises, Kansas-Nebraska Act, etc. In fact, our Revolution itself was possible because Jefferson and others caved to the slave owners in 1776 when they allowed the words against slavery to be removed from the draft Declaration of Independence, or else the South was going to walk out -- the same colonies/states that DID walk out 86 years later in the Civil War, a compromise condemning slaves to brutality for another century and Jim Crow beyond that, so ditch your fake history. Tell me how the ugly practice of slavery was on a par with equality for all and should have been bargained with. What price peace, Sir?
