Letters to the Editor

Protect Dreamers before the holidays

By Steffani Powell

Olympia

November 28, 2017 04:04 PM

The Trump administration has thrown the lives of Dreamers — young people brought to the U.S. as children through no fault of their own — into turmoil and fear by rescinding the DACA program. Congress must protect Dreamers now by passing legislation that will permanently protect them from deportation, provide them with lawful status, and recognize them as the Americans they are.

To our elected Representatives and Senators: Please pass real bipartisan legislation that will protect Dreamers and help our economy before you go home for the holidays. Don’t waste any more time.

