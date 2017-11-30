Letters to the Editor

Don't cut off my lifeline

By Tania May

Olympia

November 30, 2017 04:39 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

In the grand scheme of things, the proposed graduate education tax may not rank at the top of horrible actions by this administration. But it is absolutely part of my story. I am a Latinx child of an immigrant (at one time undocumented) factory worker. I, myself, was a high school dropout and overcame a history of substance abuse.

What pulled me out of the downward spiral was access to higher education with financial aid. I started with community college, transferred to university, then taught special education full time throughout my master’s program (while also raising two small children).

Continuing education has allowed me access to a stable life and career. My next step includes pursuing my doctorate this coming year.

I will do all I can to fight this policy and make sure that everyone, regardless of their past or adverse childhood experiences, has access to education and training and an upward path in life.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

    Anti-fracking protesters faced off with dozens of police in tactical gear during a predawn raid Wednesday on an encampment blocking railroad tracks in downtown Olympia.

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared 1:44

Anti-fracking blockade of Olympia railroad tracks cleared
Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson 2:03

Road to the Gridiron Classic: Hockinson
Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year 0:57

Christmas Forest 2017 celebrates its 30th year

View More Video