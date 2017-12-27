The emperor has no clothes

It is outrageous that deniers of credible sexual abuse accusations are getting away with using their denials as a rationalization to denounce those with the integrity and moral rectitude to at least accept their wrong-doing. How much more offensive are those hypocrites proclaiming a bogus moral superiority denouncing the responsible ones because they admitted it, while absolving themselves behind their un-credible denials? How can you blame them? This strategy was successful for the chief executive after he bragged on video of sexual assaults then denied he ever molested anyone.
It is high time that the news media juxtaposed the non-credible deniers bogusly claiming the moral high ground over those who have demonstrated some honesty and a much more legitimate claim on morality. The deniers use the admission of the honest as a hammer on their heads smashing integrity with their lies of denial. The truth is that their bogus claims of moral rectitude because of denying credible accusations only demonstrates the depths of their moral depravity.
This omission is somehow symptomatic, I think, of the moral sewer we have been sloshing through with a president who has harnessed the allegiance of discord, tracking his boots through the halls of the oval office.
What role modeling for our children teaching them to lie and hold their corrupted ground to gain what they will.
I do not understand why reporters do not highlight more the obviously morally bankrupt deniers as totally unscrupulous using the admissions of conscience to prove their superiority with unjustified denials.
Elliott Libman, Olympia
