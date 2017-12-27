Understand Korea. Don't bomb it.

Trump keeps venting ignorance and anger against North Korea. He rejects diplomacy and threatened to utterly destroy the nation and kill 10 million or more of its citizens. Trump practices terrorism.
If you want to resolve a conflict with someone, you must understand how the other person sees it.
The Korean War never ended. No peace treaty was ever signed to formally end the war, but a ceasefire has been in effect for about 65 years. During all of that time the U.S. has been militarily threatening North Korea — including threatening them with nuclear weapons.
Since the early 1950s, the U.S. has attacked and/or overthrown many dozens of other nations’ governments, but none of those have had nuclear weapons. Knowing this, we can understand why North Korea’s government feels the need to create its own nuclear weapons for self-defense.
Trump’s threats only give North Korea more reason to feel in severe danger. Trump’s threats only motivate North Korea to build nuclear weapons.
Bullies such as Trump pick on people weaker than themselves. Trump picks on women, minorities, Muslims, and North Korea, one of the poorest nations on earth. He thinks attacking North Korea will feed his screwy ego. It won’t, but it might kill all of us in nuclear holocaust.
The remedy is not more threats. The remedy is for all nations to abolish nuclear weapons.
