Supporters cannot be seen as losers

It’s not our fault. We opposed his nomination and did all we could to defeat him. Even though he lost the popular vote, a Byzantine mechanism designed to guarantee victory to the minority installed him as Chief Executive.
What can we do? He says he’s one of us.
We do what we can. We try to make it look like we weren’t blindsided and left with someone who is hopelessly unfit for office. We try to pass legislation — anything — whatever. We refuse to look like losers. Whatever has a chance of winning, we support. Enriching the wealthy beyond their wildest dreams ensures campaign funding and our re-election. Allowing media cartels to own all the outlets in any given market gives us control of everything people see and hear.
We approve his appointees no matter how much they share his incompetence: Judicial nominees who have never tried a case, cabinet heads who hate what their offices are for. We even support leaving posts vacant. Regulations only frustrate exploitation, after all.
Whatever it takes. We support his efforts to make America the Playground of the Rich. If that fractures the Union, there is nothing else we can do. If it destroys the world, it’s not our fault.
We will not be seen as losers
