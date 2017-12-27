Letters to the Editor

Flag stands for our right to protest

By Clint Robbins

Olympia

December 27, 2017 12:55 PM

My thanks and respect to Patricia Ziobron for her Dec. 17 letter backing the right of pro athletes and other folks peacefully protesting wrongs they see fit to protest.

Modern-day Nazis, KKKers, John Birchers, and various other nitwits prance about like nobody’s business with the good old Stars and Stripes. And they have every right to do so. So it chafes me no end when that dang ne’er-do-well Donald Trump, an ill-bred doofus currently soiling the White House, (and any other right-wing dunderhead) presumes to muster up in defense of said flag. Please, ladies and gentlemen of the Grand Old Party, at long last, have you not yet remaining one tiny, serviceable scrap of shame?

