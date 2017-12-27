Bailey Motor Inn not a viable option

In the Dec. 15 letter authored by Ardean Anvik of Shelton, he made the comment that he feels that Thurston County liberals “screwed up big time” by not renovating Bailey’s Motor Inn into apartments for the homeless. I find that a really extraordinary suggestion given that the motel had apparently been in disrepair for years, having been closed since 2013 and the scene of at least two fires. Also, it was demolished in 2015. Mr. Anvik, it was not a “usable building.” Can you imagine the problems with a motel built in the 1940s and the cost for renovating it?
It appears that an 80-unit privately funded affordable apartment complex is set to be built on the land. Perhaps Mr. Anvik would like to support a commendable project rather than bemoan the demolition of a motel that was known for drug activity and other crimes.
I am a few years younger than Mr. Anvik and am a proud Progressive. I believe that rather than be party-centric and paint everyone with a broad brush, it is better to support our state Legislators on both sides of the aisle who work for the best interests of all Washington residents. I appreciate the activism that I observe in Olympia and the surrounding communities, and look forward to being more active in solving issues rather than just being a critic.
