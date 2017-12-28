Letters to the Editor

A gift of equity this season

By Selena Kilmoyer

Olympia

December 28, 2017 02:45 PM

I continue to believe in the magic and miracle of this season!

Please imagine with me how wonderful it will be when the professional developers of Westman Mill, View on Fifth, Columbia Place, Dockside Flats and the newly announced condominium project by the Rants Group, together determine that they will select one of their property sites for 24/7 use by the street-dependent and woods dwellers represented by Just Housing, to create a temporary safety camp zone.

Furthermore, this gaggle of developers will offer to finance the monthly basic expenses of port-a-potties, garbage collection, a communal large tent with propane heater and propane, generator for safety lighting, security staff and other basic needs for the safety zone’s residents.

These morally responsible individuals will most generously respond to the needs of the poor and marginalized because they know that in time each of their projects will be completed, serving to meet their needs. This truly is a gift of equity.

May it be so. Thank you.

