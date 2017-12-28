Ritter doesn’t tell the whole story

While the column by Susan Ritter is correct in saying that the “good ol’boys culture must come to a halt,” and that this behavior does not belong in the Oval Office or Congress, she overlooked the obvious. She failed to mention that the man currently in the Oval Office, Trump, has not only been accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women, but is on tape bragging about non-consensual kissing and groping, and grabbing women by their genitals.
Trump also endorsed Roy Moore for Congress, a man accused of sexual misconduct with minors. Ms. Ritter says that Bill Clinton “got away with his sexual indiscretions,” but says nothing about Trump. The column was biased towards Republicans as Ms. Ritter mentions two Democrat congressmen by name, but fails to mention Rep. Trent Franks (R), Rep. Blake Farenthold (R), and past president George H. W. Bush, all accused of sexual misconduct and harassment. Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, we all need to speak out against sexual harassment.
