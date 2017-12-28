Letters to the Editor

Ritter doesn’t tell the whole story

By Steve And Lourdes Collins

Olympia

December 28, 2017 02:45 PM

While the column by Susan Ritter is correct in saying that the “good ol’boys culture must come to a halt,” and that this behavior does not belong in the Oval Office or Congress, she overlooked the obvious. She failed to mention that the man currently in the Oval Office, Trump, has not only been accused of sexual assault and harassment by multiple women, but is on tape bragging about non-consensual kissing and groping, and grabbing women by their genitals.

Trump also endorsed Roy Moore for Congress, a man accused of sexual misconduct with minors. Ms. Ritter says that Bill Clinton “got away with his sexual indiscretions,” but says nothing about Trump. The column was biased towards Republicans as Ms. Ritter mentions two Democrat congressmen by name, but fails to mention Rep. Trent Franks (R), Rep. Blake Farenthold (R), and past president George H. W. Bush, all accused of sexual misconduct and harassment. Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, we all need to speak out against sexual harassment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys

    Washington receiver Dante Pettis has many interests, such as a fondness for candy and The Backstreet Boys.

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys 1:51

Yes, Dante Pettis is talking about candy & The Backstreet Boys
OC Darrell Bevell on what's wrong with Seahawks' offense 2:09

OC Darrell Bevell on what's wrong with Seahawks' offense
Seahawks asst. coach Tom Cable on RB Thomas Rawls trying to re-emerge 1:45

Seahawks asst. coach Tom Cable on RB Thomas Rawls trying to re-emerge

View More Video