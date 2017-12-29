My modern-day military family needs net neutrality

As a military spouse and mother of three, I cannot get on board with net un-neutrality. We do our best to serve our country, and I have a relationship with Jesus. We work and pay our taxes. Our children play sports, play instruments, go to dances, and skateboard with friends.
As a modern-day family, we use our internet in more ways than one. We use the social media to stay in contact with friends and family. We use the the search engines for helping our kids with school projects. We use the movie networks for family time, sick days.
Charging us extra for using these services would be unjust, not to mention expensive, and believe me, us military enlisted do not make much.
Comments