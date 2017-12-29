Letters to the Editor

My modern-day military family needs net neutrality

By Danielle Beals

Olympia

December 29, 2017 01:39 PM

As a military spouse and mother of three, I cannot get on board with net un-neutrality. We do our best to serve our country, and I have a relationship with Jesus. We work and pay our taxes. Our children play sports, play instruments, go to dances, and skateboard with friends.

As a modern-day family, we use our internet in more ways than one. We use the social media to stay in contact with friends and family. We use the the search engines for helping our kids with school projects. We use the movie networks for family time, sick days.

Charging us extra for using these services would be unjust, not to mention expensive, and believe me, us military enlisted do not make much.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pete Carroll on illness affecting Seahawks' locker room; Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett miss practice

    Thomas and Michael Bennett have been among the handful of players the team has sent home the last two days because of sickness.

Pete Carroll on illness affecting Seahawks' locker room; Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett miss practice

Pete Carroll on illness affecting Seahawks' locker room; Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett miss practice 1:42

Pete Carroll on illness affecting Seahawks' locker room; Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett miss practice
De-Escalate Washington turns in more than 350,000 signatures 1:22

De-Escalate Washington turns in more than 350,000 signatures
Seahawks Doug Baldwin on wanting the ball more 2:34

Seahawks Doug Baldwin on wanting the ball more

View More Video