Taxing items that hurt us

By Dan Pryce

Olympia

December 29, 2017 01:39 PM

With Congressional Republicans rushing to place a new tax bill on President’s Trump’s desk before Christmas, here comes the respected British publication The Guardian suggesting a new source of tax revenue: meat. Yes, a tax on meat, to beat the health and climate crises.

The concept is hardly radical. We already pay taxes on tobacco, alcohol, sugary sodas, plastic bags, and other consumables that afflict the public health and add other social costs.

The revenue would reimburse Medicare, Medicaid and other government health care programs for treating victims of chronic diseases that have been linked conclusively with consumption of animal products. It would contribute to the costs of restoring air and water quality and wildlife habitats that have been devastated by production of these items.

Benjamin Franklin noted that nothing is certain except death and taxes. However, death can be deferred substantially by taxing the very products that make us sick.

