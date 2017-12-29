Stop “greenwashing” Puget Sound Energy

Deeply disappointing. That is all I can think of in response to Puget Sound Energy’s big announcement that they will achieve a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2040. That is way too little, and way too late.
They did not make a commitment to close Colstrip coal plant by 2025, they are still considering new fracked gas facilities (just as dirty as coal), they are still building an LNG plant in Tacoma. Today’s announcement was just an attempt at “greenwashing” — ignoring their customers’ demands to move off fossil fuels and meet our state’s commitment to the Paris Accord.
I may share a name with PSE CEO Kimberly Harris, but I certainly don’t share her values. Come on PSE, it’s time to step up to real leadership and do what is right for our economy, our national security, our health, and our planet.
