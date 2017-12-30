Letters to the Editor

More to #MeToo than someone’s ‘story’

By Billie Mazzei

Olympia

December 30, 2017 04:16 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

It seems like a small thing until you think about it, or experience it. Survivors of sexual misconduct at any level are required to “tell their story,” With the use of the word “story,” we have already set them up for disbelief. It is not a story, but their experience.

When we listen to their experience, we start with a more open mind and are more ready to consider the extent of the harm done by those in power over them. It doesn’t matter how long ago it was, it isn’t their “story.” It is their personal experience and it never goes away.

Another thing to remember as we continue the conversation is that sexual misconduct is committed on a continuum. Predators plan, seduce, manipulate and control. Wanderers take advantage of a situation. Both are unacceptable but different. For myself, my grandchildren and great-grandchildren, I am so grateful we are finally able to work openly to help change this culture.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Pete Carroll on illness affecting Seahawks' locker room; Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett miss practice

    Thomas and Michael Bennett have been among the handful of players the team has sent home the last two days because of sickness.

Pete Carroll on illness affecting Seahawks' locker room; Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett miss practice

Pete Carroll on illness affecting Seahawks' locker room; Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett miss practice 1:42

Pete Carroll on illness affecting Seahawks' locker room; Earl Thomas, Michael Bennett miss practice
De-Escalate Washington turns in more than 350,000 signatures 1:22

De-Escalate Washington turns in more than 350,000 signatures
Seahawks Doug Baldwin on wanting the ball more 2:34

Seahawks Doug Baldwin on wanting the ball more

View More Video