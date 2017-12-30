More to #MeToo than someone’s ‘story’

It seems like a small thing until you think about it, or experience it. Survivors of sexual misconduct at any level are required to “tell their story,” With the use of the word “story,” we have already set them up for disbelief. It is not a story, but their experience.
When we listen to their experience, we start with a more open mind and are more ready to consider the extent of the harm done by those in power over them. It doesn’t matter how long ago it was, it isn’t their “story.” It is their personal experience and it never goes away.
Another thing to remember as we continue the conversation is that sexual misconduct is committed on a continuum. Predators plan, seduce, manipulate and control. Wanderers take advantage of a situation. Both are unacceptable but different. For myself, my grandchildren and great-grandchildren, I am so grateful we are finally able to work openly to help change this culture.
Comments