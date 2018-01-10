Letters to the Editor

Governor’s budget challenge to the Legislature

By Subir Mukerjee

Olympia

January 10, 2018 11:28 AM

Your editorial rightfully gives Gov. Inslee credit for proposing a supplemental budget that fully funds K-12 public schools. The legislature will undoubtedly tear it apart in an effort to come up with one that has its own fingerprints. The problem is that it has a dismal budget-setting record from last session, when only four legislators from party leadership negotiated a budget, with no public process, at the absolute end of the third special session. Moreover, that budget had no permanent solution to school funding.

The governor should throw down the gauntlet right at the outset of this session, and put the legislature on notice that he will not call any special sessions. Or perhaps he can relent a little and agree to call one only if the legislature agrees to forego its per diems.

Subir Mukerjee, Olympia

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Highlights: Olympia has lead, possession before South Kitsap forfeits late

Highlights: Olympia has lead, possession before South Kitsap forfeits late

Highlights: Olympia has lead, possession before South Kitsap forfeits late 2:39

Highlights: Olympia has lead, possession before South Kitsap forfeits late
Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:08

Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance
Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss 2:48

Friends at McCartney's gym express admiration for deputy, disbelief over his loss

View More Video