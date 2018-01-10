We live in a great community

After the dreadful train wreck, my wife and I both thought it would be a good day to give blood. I had called earlier in the day and there were no appointments available so we went down after dinner. I was told they were open until 11 p.m. Mercy! It was packed! At 7 p.m., we were told there was a five-hour wait! That would be way past my bedtime.
We made an appointment for the next day.
The Woolsons have only been in Olympia for 39 years and there are so many times that I am reminded about what a wonderful community we have.
Paul B. Woolson, Olympia
