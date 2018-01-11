Emergency fund not for education

It seems the height of shortsightedness to pay our education responsibilities by reaching into a fund accumulated in the past intended to address emergencies during inevitable lean years. This is not an emergency and certainly not a lean year!
While I agree this is a significant problem, it can and should be dealt with today by those incurring the services today. Today we are in one of those rare times when virtually everyone is working and the economy is booming. There is no excuse at all to steal from the past or the future for what we consume today.
