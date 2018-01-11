Letters to the Editor

Emergency fund not for education

By Thomas L Wilburn

Olympia

January 11, 2018 04:21 PM

It seems the height of shortsightedness to pay our education responsibilities by reaching into a fund accumulated in the past intended to address emergencies during inevitable lean years. This is not an emergency and certainly not a lean year!

While I agree this is a significant problem, it can and should be dealt with today by those incurring the services today. Today we are in one of those rare times when virtually everyone is working and the economy is booming. There is no excuse at all to steal from the past or the future for what we consume today.

