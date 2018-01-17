This is not a tax plan, it's a giveaway to the rich

This so-called tax plan will only benefit the rich, and the consequence will fall on the hardworking, low-income Americans. Congress is making it more and more clear that they do not have the best interest of our own people.
We have spent every day since inauguration day resisting cuts and structural changes to vital programs like Medicaid and SNAP (formerly food stamps). This $1.5 trillion in tax breaks to millionaires will call for unreasonable cuts to these programs. One in 8 Americans is below the poverty line and this just does not add up. This is an unnecessary and catastrophic policy that will affect millions of Americans.
We need to make clear to Congress that we won’t stand for any attempt to destroy essential anti-poverty programs, and I urge Rep. Denny Heck to vote against any changes that will impact Medicaid and SNAP.
Comments