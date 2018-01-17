Tax plan: Thins that ain’t so

News reports of this pro-growth tax cut say businesses will add workers, pay bonuses, increase pay, re-invest in corporate infrastructure, contribute more to charity, or do it all. The Federal Reserve sees an economic boost from this tax cut. Taxpayers expect lower taxes; workers anticipate bonuses and pay increases; unemployed look to job opportunities (400,000 jobs added since November); current and future retirees foresee better retirement through improved 401Ks and IRAs.
Still, Olympian letter writer Kathleen Proctor believes rich corporations don’t pay their “fair share;” Denis Langhans complains about this “immoral transfer of wealth;” Brian Yearout calls it the “most egregious tax scam in history,” suggesting this is “corporate greed;” Subir Mukerjee contends this is a “tax cut for the super-rich;” Rosemary Gilman alleges this plan “slashes taxes for wealthiest Americans;” Glen Knowlton calls it “deficit spending.”
Many Democrats don’t think for themselves; they endlessly repeat the Democrat mantra like “fair share,” “corporate greed” and “super-rich.” They promote identity politics using the prism of race, class, and gender. They don’t understand the morality of people keeping their own money. They can’t admit their “egregious tax scam” analysis fails, yet they won’t refuse their tax refund; they want to share this “immoral transfer of wealth.”
This tax cut greatly helps the middle class, which these misguided souls fail to acknowledge; they need a course in macro-economics. As Mark Twain said, “The trouble with the world is not that people know too little, but that they know so many things that ain’t so!”
