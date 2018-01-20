I believe special recognition is deserved by a Pierce Transit driver, Shawn, who acted above and beyond the call of duty. On Jan. 5, coming down from Seattle to Olympia, I missed getting off at the transfer station at State Route 512. When we reached DuPont, I asked if there were any more buses connecting at DuPont that would get me on down to Olympia or back up to SR 512. He said not to his knowledge until the next morning.
I felt desperate. Here I was stranded at night in DuPont with no way to get home until the next morning. Shawn, the driver, at the end of his shift and ready to take the bus to the garage for the evening, said please wait just a minute, I’ve got to go to the restroom. I’ll think about It. When he came back, he called his office and volunteered to drive me back up to SR 512. They said go for it.
About seven years ago, I dumped my car to go green and since that time have basically ridden the bus and my bicycle. All I can say is, support your local transit because they look out for you. And again my thanks to Pierce Transit and their driver, Shawn. I wish there were more people like him.
