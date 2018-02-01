Reasons I don’t vote

I started voting when I turned 21 in 1956. I was in the service, U.S. Navy. I voted in each election since that time until last year, even through many deployments and at-sea periods.
What is happening in Washington, D.C., and Olympia, Washington, right now is why I quit voting. The elected officials are more interested in supporting their political parties than in conducting the business of the people. When I did vote over the past several years, I always voted for the “non-incumbent” and someone who was not affiliated with the major parties, (I did vote, not so much for Mr. Trump, but against Mrs. Clinton).
The parties in power, either Republican or Democrat, are more interested in their re-election that doing the people’s business, more interested in making the “other side” look bad than getting bad laws removed and enacting laws that will help the people.
Another reason I quit voting is lack of information. We used to get pamphlets explaining the pros and cons of each candidate or item that we wished to vote on. Now the only way to get that information is search online on the untrustworthy internet, which we know is full of falsehoods and outright lies. We cannot trust the biased press from either side, so I guess the big money has bought and paid for our country. My single vote doesn’t matter any more.
