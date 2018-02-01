We must stop the gun violence

January is not yet over and we already have had 11 shootings at schools. We must stop this madness and pass gun control for ourselves, but especially for our children.
Please take action to reduce the epidemic of gun violence in the United States. I urge Congress to support the following:
▪ Close the loophole that lets people buy guns at shows and through private sellers without background checks.
▪ Institute universal background checks for ammunition and gun buyers, a measure 80 percent of gun owners support.
▪ Remove the Dickey Rider from the federal budget and finally allow the Centers for Disease Control to research gun violence prevention.
▪ Fund evidence-based community anti-violence programs, like Ceasefire, which have been shown to reduce shootings.
