Thank you for a random act of kindness

Recently I stopped by Thriftway after getting a haircut. I bought my intended purchases: sushi for lunch, fish for dinner, bananas and broccoli. Succumbing to the “on sale” sign, I picked up a bottle of wine.
At the checkout counter, I offered to let a tall, gray-suited man, holding a red greeting card (Valentine?), go in front of me, saying “You have more important things on your schedule!” The clerk scanned his card, then scanned my bottle of wine — I didn’t know why. I thought maybe the man wanted to know the price of the sale wine. But the clerk mumbled ”random act,” which (embarrassing in retrospect!) I didn’t get. I think I thought she was asking if I wanted to buy the wine for the gentleman. Thinking I was clever, I said: “I’m not that nice, especially if he is buying a valentine for someone else.”
But dumb me: the gentleman had paid for my wine! And he was out the door before I had a chance to say thank you to him!
So thank you so much to the gray-suited gentleman who bought me a bottle of wine. Details of why it had been a pretty bad day are not included, but the act of kindness made a huge difference in my day. Thank you!
