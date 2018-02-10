Where exactly in this state’s wealth?

Legislators recently assumed yet another educational burden for a special-interest group in providing scholarships for DACA students. According to The Olympian, Senator David Frockt, D-Seattle, said “The state is wealthy enough to take care of the students who grew up here, whether or not those students have DACA status, and if DACA protections go away.”
Really? This taxpayer would like to know where “the state” is hiding this wealth. If “the state” is wealthy enough to take care of the students who grow up here, why are taxpayers constantly hit up for more taxes to fund the programs? “The state” should start using its own wealth to pay for these programs and stop taking money from the taxpayers.
Hasn’t it taken several regular and special legislative sessions to figure out state funding of court-ordered mandates for schools? Has the state not incurred millions of dollars in contempt-of-court fines that have yet to be paid? Weren’t state officials considering use of rainy-day funds to meet budget requirements for schools? Has the state not imposed increased property and new internet sales taxes to provide funding sources for schools?
“The state” doesn’t have any wealth apart from what the taxpayers are forced to contribute. Thank you, Senator Frockt, for again reminding voters of Progressive hypocrisy and usurpation of taxpayers’ dollars.
Comments