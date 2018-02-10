Home Fund deserves a yes vote

I’ve been working with homeless and formerly homeless people since 2008. In those same years, I’ve also been shopping, eating at restaurants, and attending cultural events downtown. For the sake of both people who are homeless and downtown business owners, I’m voting yes for the Home Fund levy.
I know that this levy won’t entirely solve the problem of homelessness, but it sure will help. By passing this levy -- which will cost us one penny on a ten dollar purchase -- local housing providers will be able to attract federal, state and county matching funds that will multiply the value of that penny many times over.
The most vulnerable homeless adults and children will be the primary beneficiaries. But what we do to help them will help our downtown, and our whole community. And by passing the levy by an overwhelming margin, we will also encourage neighboring cities and towns to follow Olympia’s example. That’s another way we can multiply the value of that one little penny.
Please vote yes, and remember to get your ballot in by February 13.
