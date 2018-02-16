Democrats need to listen to the people

The last two Democratic administrations (Clinton and Obama) talked progressive campaigns, but merged into the neo-liberal lane of their corporate donors once in office. Openly shunning single-payer health care and public employment programs, they bought into the private-sector mythologies with massive corporate welfare and tax cuts for the wealthy. This widened the chasm between the party and the people until the heirs apparent (Al Gore and Hillary Clinton) following with their tepid (more of the same) campaigns couldn’t muster the necessary votes. This left a weakened body-politic vulnerable to the virus of right-wing populism.
Comes the great prevaricator. Angry enough now to roll a grenade down the aisle, folks succumbed to the colossally ignorant demagoguery of this shallow billionaire. Countless lies later, with help from Russian Intelligence, Republican gerrymandering and our Electoral College, Trump, losing by 3 million votes, became our new President. That’s not democracy!
This Hitleresque, racist, sexual harasser, spewing disdain for the press, our legal institutions, the poor and the U.S. Constitution, and in cahoots with “America First” Congressional Nationalists (echoes of National Socialism), is moving to empty the Treasury through wasteful spending and tax cuts for the wealthy. The evil genius of this is to enrich themselves on public money and break the bank so that government can’t afford to provide Medicare, Medicaid, public utilities, health care, Social Security, etc., then privatize those services so taxpayers will have to pay for the services plus the additional cost of profit to the private sector.
