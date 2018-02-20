Unruly behavior at Planned Parenthood protest

Fridays at around 9 a.m. I usually arrive at Olympia’s Planned Parenthood facility joining my fellow “pro-lifers” protesting the aborting of living, healthy, babies there. On Jan. 27, 2018, I couldn’t get there until 10 a.m. There were 30 or 40 young people, dressed in black, and an older woman apparently in charge, milling around, blocking traffic. Because one of our “pro-lifers” was still there, and I wanted to talk to him, I parked around the corner.
Immediately upon leaving my pickup, I was engulfed by several young men, pushing and shoving me, but not sufficiently enough to stop my progress to talk to my friend. I only got out a hello to him before I was pushed and shoved so much I could hardly maintain my balance — a rather unkind way to treat a 74 year old man. The woman told the young men to stop pushing and shoving me — it made little difference. Then a vehicle slowly pulled through the crowd and stopped across the street. Three men got out. They pushed through the milling young people, told them to stop pushing me, and escorted me back to my truck.
In our country, we should all have the opportunity to express our opinions in a civil manner, and act upon them, as long as we are respectful to others when they express theirs. Unquestionably, these young people need to change their attitude and behavior — if not their opinion, as well.
Michael R. Mallinger, Olympia
Comments