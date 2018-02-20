Kudos to Olympia Little Theatre

I saw the most spectacular play in many a moon at The Olympia Little Theatre! The title was “Communicating Doors” and that very title makes one wonder about it. It was indeed about doors — even revolving — if you can imagine.
Michael Christopher (yes, related to the Olympia Little Theatre founder, Helen Christopher) is another local prodigy in producing spectacular plays in Olympia! He not only directed the play but designed and created the actual set and the doors that were amazing! The players were beyond talented and made it all so real-life and personal. Each actor fit their role so well and you knew that they were actually in that room living that life with every fiber of their being.
I had the best seat in the house and took in every little nuance and, at this theater, one can do that by sitting in the round. Please, Michael, come back again, only don’t wait so long.
Mary Margaret McFarland, Olympia
