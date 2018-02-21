A really debt-free education?

Together, all fifty States and the Federal Government provide a basic education to every person in the land. Repaid with a lifetime of hard and dedicated work at fair wages, fairly taxed.
Assisted by a progressive tax system, widespread union membership. And also, the decently paid civil service and public works jobs that badly need a fresh generation of workforce and management.
Worked before, for the generations now forcing a lifetime of debt for same education they got at taxpayers’ expense. Our banking industry? After 2008, We, the Taxpayers, who include all those involuntary lifetime debtors, just saved our banking system’s life from it’s own criminally miserable performance.
None of us, whatever our age or occupation, owe it another dime.
