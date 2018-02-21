Help our children through adequate funding

I am deeply concerned about the proposed legislation intended to improve equity of school funding because it has serious flaws that actually harm our children. As it now stands, the legislation would result in a $6.6 million dollar deficit for 2018-2019 for the Olympia School District. This will result in lost jobs and larger classroom sizes. Schools will be penalized for having teachers with more experience who have worked the longest.
Most professions pay more for people with more experience. Why should this not be true for teachers as well? Don’t we want to hire the most qualified teachers for our children? After all, I think we can all agree that our society already undervalues and underpays teachers.
I am a parent of three children in the Olympia School District who all have individual education plans due to special needs. I am concerned that special education will not be funded by the state. Instead, children with special needs will have to rely on what local funds can manage to provide after all the above cuts are implemented. Of course I want to enact legislation to help other districts in the state. However, I believe changes need to be put in place to protect my children and your children in the Olympia School District.
