Let people make their own decisions about firearms

I grew up shooting rifles and shotguns in the general direction of targets and birds on my grandfather’s farm in Chehalis. I don’t think I ever hit any. I was supervised by my uncle and it was safe despite my young age and utter lack of shooting ability.
For some people at some times guns are not safe. For example, many people battling mental illness or addiction have periods of crisis when having easy access to a gun could prove deadly.
A bill that recently and unanimously passed the state Senate (SB 5553) would give people the option to voluntarily and confidentially delay their own future gun purchases. Even a short delay could save lives. Tell your legislator to support SB 5553.
Comments