Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.
This is not the time to talk about this. If not now, when?
It is awful the other party wants to politicize this tragedy.
The Second Amendment is under attack.
The NRA has no comment.
70 percent of Americans want some form of gun control.
Followed by silence. All bunk.
I’d like to suggest that our gutless Congress actually do just one thing: repeal the law preventing the Centers for Disease Control from studying gun violence and provide funding for this study. It will take a modicum of courage, so I don’t have much hope — but at this point, hope is all we have.
