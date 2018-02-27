Assault weapons ban needed

As the families of the victims and the country mourn the Florida school shooting, and cable news goes on 24-hour coverage mode, we should remember this as yet another “Day of Hypocrisy.”
Members of the Congress and the White House are trotting out their standard “Hearts & Prayers” messages, blaming mental health and piously proclaiming that “This is not the time to discuss gun violence.” They are conveniently forgetting to mention that they have taken millions from the NRA, which was successful in lobbying them to let the assault weapon ban quietly expire. We should stop accepting this foot dragging from our lawmakers and ask them to return their NRA blood money and re-adopt the assault weapons ban.
In our state, the following members of Congress accepted NRA monies: Newhouse, Dan (R-WA) House $3,000; Rodgers, Cathy McMorris (R-WA) House $2,500; Beutler, Jaime Herrera (R-WA) House $1,000; Reichert, Dave (R-WA) House $1,000. We should make this an election issue and use the power of the ballot box to get people elected who will support some reasonable assault weapons regulations.
With deference to Bob Dylan, “How many deaths will it take to note, that too many people (children) have died? The answer is blowing in the wind.”
