Mass shootings can be laid at the NRA's door

It is time that our society get honest with itself: The National Rifle Association (NRA) and similar organizations are criminal domestic terrorists organizations. All of the mass shootings of the last 20 years can be laid at the door of the NRA and its allies.
Let’s stop pretending that having a firearm is a constitutional right. That is simply not true. You have the right to have and bear arms only if you belong to a well-regulated militia. The Supreme Court has ruled that the first clause of the Second Amendment takes priority over the second clause of the amendment. That ruling held until 1970, when the NRA criminally intimidated our political institutions into forgetting about the first clause of the amendment.
It is time that we begin treating the NRA and their allies as the criminal domestic terrorists they really are.
Comments