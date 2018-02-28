Something rotten in Thurston County

The Thurston Conservation District has a budget of almost $2 million and is governed by an elected board of supervisors. But unlike other local elections, you will not receive a ballot automatically.
Three of the five Conservation District supervisors are anti-government, anti-environmental and have been systematically dismantling the district. By refusing to vote or not showing up for meetings, they have lost half of the funding for the district. In addition, they have been micromanaging staff, mismanaging meetings, and not completing required meeting minutes and the annual plan.
The first step in rebuilding Thurston Conservation District is to elect Paul Pickett.
Request an absentee ballot from the Auditor’s Office at 360-786-5408 and vote for Paul.
