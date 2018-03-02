Prevent Trump's war against Iran

Decent people must prevent President Trump from starting a totally unnecessary war against Iran.
Obama helped the U.S., France, Germany, United Kingdom, Russia, China and Iran use diplomacy to create a deal that stopped Iran’s nuclear weapons program. This Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has been working very well.
The only people who oppose the JCPOA are Trump and hawks who have always wanted war against Iran.
George W. Bush falsely claimed that Iraq was building certain weapons. Bush rejected diplomacy in order to start his war against Iraq in 2003 — a war we are still fighting.
Compare Iran’s peaceful history with the U.S.’s extreme militarism. Iran has never had any nuclear weapons, but the U.S. has 7,200. Iran is not violating the Non-Proliferation Treaty, but the U.S. violates the NPT by not eliminating our nuclear weapons, and by building new ones.
Iran spends $303 per capita on its military, but the U.S. spends $2,057 per capita (nearly 7 times as much). Iran has no foreign bases — and has started no wars in centuries — but the U.S. has more than 800 foreign bases in more than 70 countries.
The U.S. overthrew Iran’s democracy in 1953 in a war for oil, and installed an extremely brutal dictator.
Every international problem needs diplomacy — not threats and war.
