Mental illness does not kill, guns do

With the latest mass killing of our “next generation” of adults, it’s time we stopped thinking of and praying for children/young adults who died. Action versus words is not a new concept.
Those who survived these massacres will not be “cured” with school counseling. Their lives are affected forever.
The list of members of Congress who accept dollars from the NRA is in the print and other easily accessible media. They need to be held accountable for their lack of guts to say no and to take the moral high ground.
As long as they take that money, they “protect” the NRA.
While the list for Washington state “takers” is small compared to other states, the action we must take is to vote the takers out of office.
If we have loved ones in states where lawmakers take NRA money, encourage them to act by voting them out of office.
And encourage the 18-year-olds to vote in 2018. It’s their world and their tomorrow that is at stake.
