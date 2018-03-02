State Legislators gutless on guns

I was more than disappointed, I was disgusted that this progressive state cannot pass a ban on assault weapons. These killing machines should never be in the hands of anyone but the military. The so-called centrist Democrats should be ashamed of themselves. It is up to our legislators to protect the people of Washington, and by not doing so, you have kowtowed to the NRA and their constituents that threaten them.
I encourage all the citizens who live in the districts of legislators who voted against the assault weapons ban to vote them out of office. Anyone that promotes military-style weapons for civilian use has blood on their hands.
Comments