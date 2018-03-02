Yet another tragedy

This tragedy once again happened in a “Gun Free Zone.” It appears that a Gun Free Zone is merely an invitation for the bad guy to enter and do bad things. He fears nobody -- after all, why should he? There are no guns.
Fortunately, in early January, Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky introduced legislation in Congress that might just change this situation. H.R. 34 “Safe Students Act” would repeal the Free Zone Act of 1990 and give teachers, school administrators, and parents the ability to protect students with something other than their bodies. Please contact your congressman and tell him to back this legislation.
