Arm us with tools to educate not guns

As an educator, here is my response to our President and other citizens who watched what happened last week at a Florida high school and thought that arming teachers would be a good solution.
Arm us with books. With technology. With quality curriculum made by and for educators. Arm us with support from parents, administrators and the community to give our students the best education we can. Arm us with the ability to offer quality mental health services to kids who need it.
Support us with your words, and with your budget. Support educators with your laws and policies that will promote a systematic change.
Giving me a gun is not going to solve anything.
You’re right. Guns don’t kill people. People kill people. If you truly believe that, please put your money where your mouth is, and support the change we need in this world.
Support education. Support mental health services. Support whatever you need to that keeps guns out of the hands of people who do not have any business using them.
I’ve sat through drills and I’ve sat through the real thing. Please listen to the voices of teachers and students before you make assumptions, judgments or decisions regarding school shootings.
