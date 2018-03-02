David Brooks writes about “our young generation as amphibians pluralism personified. They weave together different life commitments ‘E Pluribus Unum’ as their life’s mission. Their semi-outsider mentality forces them to closer observation. Entering different cultures thrills them as adventurous. This nation, lacking a unifying narrative, needs to unite groups at a higher level. Important is what you do with your background by slicing through tribal identity.”
Some of my 1991 notes echo similar sentiments. Cross cultural merging, while successful in foods, have never striven for highest levels in America. Quite the contrary, where you are regarded by your looks, wealth, skin color, name. All of which invites continuous discrimination. Obsession with guns, warfare, video games, is one such lowest level mentality requiring to get rid of.
