American Lung Association applauds Mayor Selby

The American Lung Association applauds Mayor Cheryl Selby for standing up for the health of our youth and families by joining 235 other mayors across the country in opposing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan.
The Clean Power Plan would provide lifesaving air pollution reductions and put the first-ever federal limits on carbon pollution from power plants. Revoking it would give power plants a license to pollute, putting the health of our most vulnerable at risk, including children, older adults and those with lung disease.
Climate change is already harming the health of our community. Without action to limit pollution that drives climate change, warmer temperatures and more frequent and intense wildfires will continue to worsen and particle pollution that cause asthma attacks, heart attacks and strokes, and premature deaths.
A core component of the fight against climate change is local action, but federal pollution limits like the Clean Power Plan are also essential. Thank you, Mayor Cheryl Selby, for speaking out against clean air roll backs to protect the health of our families in Olympia.
Comments