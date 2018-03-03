It’s time to protect our children

The latest school shooting in Parkland, Florida has made me question our nation’s priorities. We need to put our resources towards what is important to us. How much is a child’s life worth? Is it worth as much as a border wall? Is it worth as much as a military parade?
Our schools have had at least 29 deadly shootings in the last 20 years and yet we do nothing. Approximately 150 children’s lives have been lost and families have been destroyed and nothing is done. Where do we draw the line? Will it take another 150 deaths before we face up to our responsibilities to our children?
It’s time we acted to save our children’s lives by looking seriously at gun control, improving mental health programs, and supplying security systems for our schools. If you cherish your gun more than your children, then just sit there. If you want to spend billions to wall out immigrants, just sit there. If you are like our politicians, just whine and say, “it costs too much” and just sit there.
But if you want to protect our children and do something for them, then write your congressman or call your representative and ask for more monetary support and better laws to defend our schools. The children are waiting.
Comments