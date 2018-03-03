Don't spend all the projected revenue

There are two facts about government budgeting.
The first is that during economic good times, usually for a period of approximately 10 years, lawmakers will increase budgets faster and greater than they should. And, for economic down times, usually for a period of approximately 10 years, lawmakers will cut budgets more often and greater than they need to.
The second is that the fable about the grasshopper and the ant is not a fable.
During my four-plus decades in governmental budgeting, I observed federal, state, and local government executives and legislators fighting to see how fast they could spend new revenue increase projections. I also watched those same government officials cry and complain when projections decrease, and their favorite programs were cut or eliminated.
Don’t be the starving grasshopper and spend all the new projected revenue increases when the sun is shining, and the economy is healthy. Be the ant, and store some away for the winter cold and the economic downturn. It is coming sooner than you think.
