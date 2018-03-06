Serious questions about mass shootings

I have questions, deadly serious questions: Why is it that no other country has such a horrible problem with mass shootings? Is it because no other country has a Second Amendment in their Constitution? Is it because no other country has a gun lobby like the NRA that wrong-headedly worships the Second Amendment, and buys politicians with millions of dollars in campaign donations so they won’t pass common-sense gun control laws? Is all this why no other country is awash in easily bought military-style guns, guns that were designed to kill so efficiently?
Why can’t we repeal the Second Amendment? Why can’t our representatives refuse NRA money and vote their conscience? Why can’t we ban military-style rifles? Good grief!
