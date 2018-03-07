About arming school employees

There has been another mass murder in a school. Currently, schools are among the gathering places where firearms are forbidden. There are soon to be conversations — some heated, some rational — regarding school employees carrying weapons in schools. I hope that all conversations include these four considerations:
1) Being one of “the good guys” does not insure that a defender will prevail in a firearms confrontation.
2) Be required to don body armor before strapping on a weapon.
3) Have a medical directives document on file.
Never miss a local story.
4) Have a will on file. Please.
I also hope that those conversations consider these five questions:
Would students and parents be advised as to which school employees, educators and administrators are armed while in the school?
Would armed employees, educators and administrators be “concealed-carry” or “open carry”?
Would local police be advised as to which school employees, educators and administrators are armed while in the school?
Would local police be involved in the selection and qualifying of school employees, educators and administrators in the school?
Would armed employees, educators and administrators be in some way identified as lawful peace officers, armed while on the job and exempted from the gun-free zone designation?
Comments