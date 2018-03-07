Lawmakers bribed by NRA into no action

As adults and as a nation, we should be ashamed and embarrassed for placing the NRA’s agenda before providing a safe learning school environment for our children.
While our lawmakers are being bribed by the NRA in the name of “protecting the 2nd amendment,” children are being murdered time and time again with weapons designed for mass killing with history going back to Hitler during World War II.
Regardless of where one lives, there will always be people afflicted with mental health disease, like any other medical disease. Rarely people with mental health diseases have violent potentials. Grouping all people with mental health disorder and demonizing them will not prevent any more tragic mass killings using assault weapons.
Let us stop the excuses of mental health disease, faults in background checks, broken FBI procedures and everything else but the easy access to assault weapons. As long as there is access to semi-automatic guns, there will be massacres using these weapons.
Medical scientists have not found ways to predict anyone with severe violent tendencies, but our lawmakers have every power to prevent mass killing using assault weapons designed for the battlefield. Let us stop skirting around the issue but summon up the courage for the safety of our children.
Assault weapons have no role in a civilized society and must be banned. Let us make an absolute priority to protect our children and grandchildren before placing the NRA first and protecting pleasures of target shooting and hunting using semi-automatic weapons.
Comments